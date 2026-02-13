Kisan Credit Card Big Update: RBI likely to bring major changes in KCC, scheme to help crores of famers by...

Home

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a draft of new guidelines to modify and strengthen the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme. This step promises to bring big relief to the lakhs of farmers. According to the government, the objective behind the step is to expand the scope of the scheme, simplify its operational process, and address the evolving needs of agriculture.

It is important to note that to align the loan tenure with crop cycles, the proposal suggests extending the validity of KCC to six years. Regulated entities, the general public, and other stakeholders can submit their comments and suggestions on the draft until March 6, 2026. The RBI has proposed standardizing crop season timelines to ensure greater uniformity in the approval and repayment process of KCC loans.

Under the proposal:

Short-duration crops will be defined under a 12-month cycle.

Long-duration crops will be defined under an 18-month cycle.

The overall Kisan Credit Card validity is proposed to be extended to six years to ensure that loan tenure aligns with long-duration crop cycles.

Here are some of the key details:

As per the draft, the withdrawal limit under the KCC be aligned with the estimated cost of cultivation for each crop season

The draft will ensure that farmers receive adequate credit in line with actual farming expenses.

Technical expenses such as soil testing, real-time weather forecasting, and certification for organic and good agricultural practices have also been included as eligible components.

These costs will be accommodated within the existing 20% additional component currently permitted for the maintenance and repair of agricultural assets.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had announced these proposed KCC-related changes in the February monetary policy statement. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also made several announcements for farmers in the Budget presented on February 1. She stated that the Kisan Credit Card limit would be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

