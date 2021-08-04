New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has an offer for its farmers customers. SBI’s farmer customers can now apply for Kisan Credit Card review from home. SBI farmer customers will no longer require to visit a branch for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) review. “KCC Review from the comfort of your place. SBI farmer customers can now apply for KCC review without visiting the branch,” SBI tweeted.Also Read - Live India Women vs Argentina Women Semi-final Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Argentina Equalise in 2nd QTR

"Review KCC Account From Your Home. Your Kisan Credit Card account with SBI can now be reviewed online on YONO without branch visit," State Bank of India stated.

State Bank of India farmer customers need to download SBI YONO app.

After that SBI farmer customers must log in.

They need to go to YONO Krishi

Customers need to select ‘Khata’

After that SBI customers need to go to KCC Review.

Finally, SBI customers need to apply.

