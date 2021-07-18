Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Part of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers are given financial assistance of Rs 6000 every year. In an effort to make the benefit reach them directly, the Central government transfers this money to the bank account of the farmers through three installments of Rs 2,000 each.Also Read - Sharad Pawar Calls On PM Modi Amid Speculations | Here's What Transpired in 50-Minute Long Meeting
However, the question arises in the minds of people regarding this scheme — can both husband and wife get the benefit of this scheme together? According to the rules of the scheme, this scheme is for farmer families.
It must be noted that the family concept in India means husband and wife and two minor children. And as per the rule of the scheme, only one member of the family can get its benefit and not both husband and wife.
However, if a husband and wife try to get the scheme individually, then the installment of the scheme can be recovered from them. In fact, many such cases have come to the limelight where along with the farmer, his wife and children were also given the benefits. In such a situation, there is no place for ineligible people in this scheme. The government recovers money from them.
Once any such case comes to the limelight, then they will be identified and excluded from the list of beneficiaries of this scheme. It will be investigated to know whether they are farmers or not. Even if there will be farmers, still they will be declared eligible for the scheme.
Check who are ineligible for the scheme?
- The scheme is not fit for those who are using their farmlands for some work other than farming.
- People working on the farm of another person and are not owners of the land are not eligible for the scheme.
- A person whose farmland is not registered under his/her name is ineligible for the scheme.
- Moreover, the scheme cannot be availed if the land is registered under the name of the person’s father or grandfather.
- The scheme will be declared invalid for owners of farmlands who are government employees.
- Doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants are ineligible for the scheme.