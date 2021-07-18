Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Part of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers are given financial assistance of Rs 6000 every year. In an effort to make the benefit reach them directly, the Central government transfers this money to the bank account of the farmers through three installments of Rs 2,000 each.Also Read - Sharad Pawar Calls On PM Modi Amid Speculations | Here's What Transpired in 50-Minute Long Meeting

However, the question arises in the minds of people regarding this scheme — can both husband and wife get the benefit of this scheme together? According to the rules of the scheme, this scheme is for farmer families.

It must be noted that the family concept in India means husband and wife and two minor children. And as per the rule of the scheme, only one member of the family can get its benefit and not both husband and wife.

However, if a husband and wife try to get the scheme individually, then the installment of the scheme can be recovered from them. In fact, many such cases have come to the limelight where along with the farmer, his wife and children were also given the benefits. In such a situation, there is no place for ineligible people in this scheme. The government recovers money from them.

Once any such case comes to the limelight, then they will be identified and excluded from the list of beneficiaries of this scheme. It will be investigated to know whether they are farmers or not. Even if there will be farmers, still they will be declared eligible for the scheme.

Check who are ineligible for the scheme?