Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that his government will work towards doubling the income of farmers. He also added that the state is aiming to become first to increase the income of farmers two times by 2023-24, as per IANS report.Also Read - Hyderabad Park Prohibits Unmarried Couples From Entering, Netizens Enraged at Moral Policing | See Tweets