Post office provides you one of the safest options to invest your money and get a stable returns without taking any risk. Kisan Vikas Patra is one such scheme for investors who want guaranteed returns. Post office's Kisan Vikas Patra, this scheme doubles your invested capital in 124 months. So, if you start perking your hard earned money, it will be doubled in 10 years and 4 months.

Post Office Savings Scheme Kisan Vikas Patra Interest Rate, Other Details

Post Office Savings Scheme Kisan Vikas Patra provides you an interest rate of 6.9 per cent which is compounded annually.

Under Kisan Vikas Patra scheme, the amount invested doubles in 10 years and 4​​​ months or 124 months.

Who can invest in Post office scheme Kisan Vikas Patra?

A single adult, a guardian on behalf of minor or on behalf of person of unsound mind, and a minor above 10 years in his own name.

Up to 3 adults can open a joint account.

Any number of accounts can be opened under the scheme.

While there is no maximum deposit limit, one can start depositing a minimum of Rs 1000 and in multiple of Rs 100.

Your deposit amount will be matured on the maturity period prescribed by the Ministry of Finance from time to time as applicable on the date of deposit.

You can close your Kisan Vikas Patra account prematurely any time before maturity. However there are a few conditions for that. Kisan Vikas Patra can be closed prematurely on the death of a single account, or any or all the account holders in a joint account. If there is forfeiture by a pledgee being a Gazette officer. If hounourable court passed any order.

One can also closes Kisan Vikas Patra account after 2 years and 6 months from the date of deposit.

You can transfer your Kisan Vikas Patra from one person to another person. However, there are a few conditions for that.

Kisan Vikas Patra account can be transferred on the death of account holder to nominee, on the death of account holder to joint holder(s), on order by the court, and on pledging of account to the specified authority.