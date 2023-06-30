Home

Kisan Vikas Patra, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Interest Rates For Small Saving Schemes Kept Unchanged

Small Saving Scheme: As per a notification by the Finance Ministry, only the interest rate of a one-year term deposit has been hiked to 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent.

Interest rates for 2 year-time deposit scheme have been hiked from 6.9 per cent to 7 per cent.

New Delhi: Starting from Kisan Vikas Patra to Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the Central government on Friday kept interest rates unchanged for small saving schemes. The interest rate for other small saving schemes such as national saving certificate, public provident fund (PPF) were also remained unchanged for the next three months from July 1 till September 30, 2023.

Moreover, the interest rates for 2 year-time deposit scheme have been hiked from 6.9 per cent to 7 per cent, while for five-year recurring deposit, the interest rate has been increased from 6.2 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

However, the rates for PPF (7.1 per cent), national saving certificate (7.7 per cent), Kisan Vikas Patra (7.5 per cent), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (8 per cent), monthly income scheme (7.4 per cent) and senior citizen saving scheme (8.2 per cent) have been kept unchanged for the next three months.

This time, the Centre has made a minor 10 basis points (bps) increase in one and two-year term deposits, and a 30 bps increase in five-year recurring deposits.

The Finance Ministry in the statement added that the interest rate on a five-year recurring deposit rate has been hiked by 30 bps to 6.5% in Q2 as compared to 6.2% in Q1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.