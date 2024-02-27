Home

Business

Know The List Of Railway Infra stocks In Focus After PM Modi Inaugurates, 2000 Rail Infra Projects

Know The List Of Railway Infra stocks In Focus After PM Modi Inaugurates, 2000 Rail Infra Projects

Railway and infrastructure related stocks were in demand on stock market, as 2000 railway infrastructure projects cost huge amounts worth Rs 41,000 crores, Inaugurated By PM Modi.

Railway Stocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crores on Monday via video conferencing.

Trending Now

After which railway and infrastructure related stocks were in demand on stock market, as these 2000 railway infrastructure projects cost huge amounts worth aRs 41,000 crores.

You may like to read

Yesterday stocks such as Oriental Rail Infrastructure and Ircon International rose as much as 3.8 per cent, Titagarh Rail Systems declined by one percent.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Ircon International, RailTel, RITES and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were in focus, while the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Titagarh Rail Systems and ARSS Infrastructure Projects stocks rose around 1-2 per cent.

List Of Railway & Infra Stocks Impacted After

Amrit Bharat Station Inauguration

Stock Oriental Rail Infrastructure Texmaco Rail & Engineering Rail Vikas Nigam Ircon International Railtel IRCTC IRFC Titagarh Rail Systems ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited

PM Modi also laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Stations under the projects, which are spread across 27 States and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore.

The selected stations will act as ‘City Centres’ and will be equipped with modern passenger facilities like roof plazas, landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façades, kids’ play areas, kiosks, and food courts.

What is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

Stations under the projects will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore.

• The selected stations will act as ‘City Centres’.

• The stations are spread across 27 States and Union Territories.

• The selected stations equipped with modern passenger facilities like roof plazas, landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façades, kids play areas, kiosks, and food courts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.