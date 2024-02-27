Home

Know Top Stocks In Focus Today; Stocks In Trending Today : Bharti Airtel, ONGC, TCS, Paytm

Paytm stock, Canara Bank stock, Wipro stocks are in focus today. Whereas Bharti Airtel stock, TCS stock are in trending stocks today. Know more on some stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday, February 27.

Stocks To Watch Out Today

Share Market Today opened with nifty near to 22,100, however Sensex dropped nearly 100 pts.

Bharti Airtel Stocks Today

Bharti Airtel Ltd. Stocks Gained 0.27% in early trade today. It is currently trading at ₹1113.00, with a 0.27% increase from the previous close of ₹1110.05.

ONGC Stock Today

ONGC Stock trades lower by 1.13% today.It is currently priced at ₹266.80, with a decrease of 1.13% than the previous close of ₹269.85. The stock reached a high of ₹269.10 and a low of ₹266.55 in today’s trading session.

TCS Stocks Today

TCS stock rises by 1.44% today & trading at ₹4058.85, up 1.44% from previous close of ₹4001.05. TCS stock’s high today was ₹4068.85 and the low was ₹3999.00.

HCL Technologies Stocks Today

HCL Technologies Ltd. stock Gains 0.80% Today & is currently trading at ₹1663.00, which is increase from the previous close of ₹1649.80. The stock’s price ranged from ₹1648.00 to ₹1664.70 today.

Stocks In Focus Today:

Paytm Stock: As Vijay Shekhar Sharma has resigned from the position of part-time non executive chairman of Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm stock will be in focus today whole day as yesterday only it hit 5% on upper circuit.

Wipro Stock: Recently the company has announced a private wireless solution with Nokia to help enterprises scale their digital transformation, this new deal can impact on share today.

Canara Bank Stock: The banks board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5, where for every one share having a face value of Rs 10, there are five shares with a face value of Rs 2.

Andhra Cements Stock: The company’s promoters proposed an offer for sale (OFS) of over 46 lakh shares, or a 5 per cent stake, through a stock exchange mechanism.

Hind Rectifiers Stock: The company secured orders worth more than Rs 200 crore from Indian Railways which can impact on its stock value today.

(With inputs from agencies, ET Now, Zee Business)

