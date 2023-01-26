Koji Satao To Replace Akio Toyoda As President and CEO of Toyota Motor

  • Home
Updated: January 26, 2023 1:07 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Koji Satao (Right) To Replace Akio Toyoda (Left) As President and CEO of Toyota Motor

Tokyo: Toyota Motor announced on Thursday that Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato, 53, will replace Akio Toyoda as president and CEO on April 1. Toyoda, 66, will become chairman of the automaker, reported Nikkei Asia.

Published Date: January 26, 2023 1:04 PM IST

Updated Date: January 26, 2023 1:07 PM IST