Koji Satao To Replace Akio Toyoda As President and CEO of Toyota Motor
Tokyo: Toyota Motor announced on Thursday that Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato, 53, will replace Akio Toyoda as president and CEO on April 1. Toyoda, 66, will become chairman of the automaker, reported Nikkei Asia.
