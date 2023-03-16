Top Recommended Stories

  • Kolkata Becomes Akasa Air’s 17th Destination: Check Full Details Of Akasa’s Network

Kolkata Becomes Akasa Air’s 17th Destination: Check Full Details Of Akasa’s Network

Passengers will also have the option to travel from Bengaluru to Guwahati via Kolkata with a daily through flight, and no change of aircraft is required, it said.

Published: March 16, 2023 12:58 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Akasa Air on Wednesday announced the addition of Kolkata as its 17th destination, and said the private carrier will now operate “across all metro cities” in the country.

The airline will connect Kolkata to Bengaluru and Guwahati with daily non-stop flights starting May 18, a company release said.

Passengers will also have the option to travel from Bengaluru to Guwahati via Kolkata with a daily through flight, and no change of aircraft is required, it said.

“With this announcement, Akasa Air will mark its operations across all metro cities in India,” the release said.

Kolkata will be Akasa Air’s second destination in West Bengal after flights connecting Bagdogra to Bengaluru went on sale earlier this month.

AKASA AIR NETWORK

Kochi-Bengaluru

Bengaluru-Chennai
Bengaluru-Goa
Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam
Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar
Bengaluru-Kolkata
Bengaluru-Guwahati
Bengaluru-Bagdogra
Bengaluru-Varanasi
Bengaluru-Lucknow
Bengaluru-New Delhi
Bengaluru-Hyderabad
Bengaluru-Ahmedabad
Bengaluru-Pune
Bengaluru-Goa
Bengaluru-Mumbai

Chennai-Mumbai

Bhubaneswar-Pune
Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru

Kolkata-Guwahati
Kolkata-Bengaluru

Guwahati-Agartala
Guwahati-Bengaluru

Lucknow-Goa
Lucknow-Mumbai
Lucknow-Ahmedabad
Lucknow-Bengaluru

Delhi-Hyderabad
Delhi-Goa
Delhi-Mumbai
Delhi-Ahmedabad
Delhi-Bengaluru

Ahmedabad-Delhi
Ahmedabad-Lucknow
Ahmedabad-Bengaluru
Ahmedabad-Hyderabad
Ahmedabad-Goa
Ahmedabad-Mumbai

Mumbai-Ahmedabad
Mumbai-Delhi
Mumbai-Lucknow
Mumbai-Chennai
Mumbai-Bengaluru
Mumbai-Goa

Pune-Bhubaneswar
Pune-Bengaluru

Hyderabad-Ahmedabad
Hyderabad-Delhi
Hyderabad-Goa
Hyderabad-Bengaluru

Goa-Mumbai
Goa-Ahmedabad
Goa-Lucknow
Goa-Delhi

Published Date: March 16, 2023 12:58 PM IST

