Kolkata Becomes Akasa Air’s 17th Destination: Check Full Details Of Akasa’s Network

Passengers will also have the option to travel from Bengaluru to Guwahati via Kolkata with a daily through flight, and no change of aircraft is required, it said.

New Delhi: Akasa Air on Wednesday announced the addition of Kolkata as its 17th destination, and said the private carrier will now operate “across all metro cities” in the country.

The airline will connect Kolkata to Bengaluru and Guwahati with daily non-stop flights starting May 18, a company release said.

“With this announcement, Akasa Air will mark its operations across all metro cities in India,” the release said.

Kolkata will be Akasa Air’s second destination in West Bengal after flights connecting Bagdogra to Bengaluru went on sale earlier this month.

AKASA AIR NETWORK

Kochi-Bengaluru

Bengaluru-Chennai

Bengaluru-Goa

Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam

Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar

Bengaluru-Kolkata

Bengaluru-Guwahati

Bengaluru-Bagdogra

Bengaluru-Varanasi

Bengaluru-Lucknow

Bengaluru-New Delhi

Bengaluru-Hyderabad

Bengaluru-Ahmedabad

Bengaluru-Pune

Bengaluru-Goa

Bengaluru-Mumbai

Chennai-Mumbai

Bhubaneswar-Pune

Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru

Kolkata-Guwahati

Kolkata-Bengaluru

Guwahati-Agartala

Guwahati-Bengaluru

Lucknow-Goa

Lucknow-Mumbai

Lucknow-Ahmedabad

Lucknow-Bengaluru

Delhi-Hyderabad

Delhi-Goa

Delhi-Mumbai

Delhi-Ahmedabad

Delhi-Bengaluru

Ahmedabad-Delhi

Ahmedabad-Lucknow

Ahmedabad-Bengaluru

Ahmedabad-Hyderabad

Ahmedabad-Goa

Ahmedabad-Mumbai

Mumbai-Ahmedabad

Mumbai-Delhi

Mumbai-Lucknow

Mumbai-Chennai

Mumbai-Bengaluru

Mumbai-Goa

Pune-Bhubaneswar

Pune-Bengaluru

Hyderabad-Ahmedabad

Hyderabad-Delhi

Hyderabad-Goa

Hyderabad-Bengaluru

Goa-Mumbai

Goa-Ahmedabad

Goa-Lucknow

Goa-Delhi

