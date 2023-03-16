Kolkata Becomes Akasa Air’s 17th Destination: Check Full Details Of Akasa’s Network
Passengers will also have the option to travel from Bengaluru to Guwahati via Kolkata with a daily through flight, and no change of aircraft is required, it said.
New Delhi: Akasa Air on Wednesday announced the addition of Kolkata as its 17th destination, and said the private carrier will now operate “across all metro cities” in the country.
The airline will connect Kolkata to Bengaluru and Guwahati with daily non-stop flights starting May 18, a company release said.
“With this announcement, Akasa Air will mark its operations across all metro cities in India,” the release said.
Kolkata will be Akasa Air’s second destination in West Bengal after flights connecting Bagdogra to Bengaluru went on sale earlier this month.
AKASA AIR NETWORK
Kochi-Bengaluru
Bengaluru-Chennai
Bengaluru-Goa
Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam
Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar
Bengaluru-Kolkata
Bengaluru-Guwahati
Bengaluru-Bagdogra
Bengaluru-Varanasi
Bengaluru-Lucknow
Bengaluru-New Delhi
Bengaluru-Hyderabad
Bengaluru-Ahmedabad
Bengaluru-Pune
Bengaluru-Mumbai
Chennai-Mumbai
Bhubaneswar-Pune
Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru
Kolkata-Guwahati
Kolkata-Bengaluru
Guwahati-Agartala
Guwahati-Bengaluru
Lucknow-Goa
Lucknow-Mumbai
Lucknow-Ahmedabad
Lucknow-Bengaluru
Delhi-Hyderabad
Delhi-Goa
Delhi-Mumbai
Delhi-Ahmedabad
Delhi-Bengaluru
Ahmedabad-Delhi
Ahmedabad-Lucknow
Ahmedabad-Bengaluru
Ahmedabad-Hyderabad
Ahmedabad-Goa
Ahmedabad-Mumbai
Mumbai-Ahmedabad
Mumbai-Delhi
Mumbai-Lucknow
Mumbai-Chennai
Mumbai-Bengaluru
Mumbai-Goa
Pune-Bhubaneswar
Pune-Bengaluru
Hyderabad-Ahmedabad
Hyderabad-Delhi
Hyderabad-Goa
Hyderabad-Bengaluru
Goa-Mumbai
Goa-Ahmedabad
Goa-Lucknow
Goa-Delhi
