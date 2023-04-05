Home

Kolkata’s Iconic Coffee House Revises Rates; This Is How Much Your Fav Item Will Cost Now

The coffee house management says the price hike was inevitable due to the overall inflation in the market. But they tried to keep it as low as Rs 5 to Rs 10.

The main hall, known as the House of Commons, has hosted generations of poets, writers and luminaries including Satyajit Ray, Allen Ginsberg, Gunter Grass and Dominique Lapierre

Kolkata: Kolkata’s iconic Indian Coffee House is a nostalgic ‘adda’ for not only the students but also for office goers, intellectuals, politicians of the city. The discussion here ranges beyond college campus, study plans, assignments to serious discussions on politics, economics, sports etc. The tables here, without a doubt, have seen infinite number of stories and conversations.

Now, in order to recalibrate the business and stay afloat, the coffee house has revised its price chart for the second time in two years. The coffee house management says the price hike was inevitable due to the overall inflation in the market. But they tried to keep it as low as Rs 5 to Rs 10.

The heritage café dates back to 1876, when it was first incorporated by the British inside Albert Hall on the corner of Bankim Chatterjee Street and College Street.

College Street Indian Coffee House New Revised Rates

The signature black coffee, Infusion, still costs Rs 20, on patron demand. But most of the popular items gets dearer. This includes the milk coffee, which is now Rs 28, instead of Rs 25.The hike ranges between Rs 5 and Rs 10. For instance, fish fry is now Rs 115, with a Rs 5 increase, chicken sandwich comes for Rs 85 instead of Rs 80 and fish finger is Rs 210 from Rs 200.

Reason behind the hike

“The three years of pandemic and the escalating costs leave us with no option but to raise our product prices. We have had to increase prices off and on since 2015. The menu card revision has always been met with stiff resistance. Knowing this, we have been careful this time as well. The latest hike shouldn’t pinch pockets much, but it will help us meet our expenses to some extent,” Sarfaraz Ahmed, secretary of the cooperative, which took over the administration from Coffee Board in 1956 told TOI.

And this is the Coffee House where people come for the ambience as well as the fare. We don’t compromise on quality, serve fresh bhekti when most eateries go for bhola while serving fish fry or fish fingers,” Ahmed said.

He added that Coffee House’s daily earning — around Rs 1.2 lakh on weekdays and Rs 1.4 lakh on Saturdays — is too little for the upkeep of the sprawling duplex café, which attracts huge footfalls, despite its waning reputation.

Indian Coffee House Details

Location: 15, Bankim Chatterjee Street, College Street

Timings: 9 AM – 9 PM

Price: Rs.300 for two people (approx.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.