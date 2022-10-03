Komaki Venice Eco Electric Scooter Launch: EV company Komaki on Monday launched a new high-speed electric two-wheeler VENICE ECO. As per news agency IANS report, the VENICE ECO is priced at Rs 79,000 in the country. It is equipped with fire-resistant Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LiPO4) technology and a real-time lithium battery analyser that doesn’t lead to a fire in extreme cases as cells contain iron.

The new EV two-wheeler is designed with third generation TFT screen which helps in better navigation and stress-free ride, said the company. “With the addition of VENICE ECO on the Indian road, Komaki will further expand its presence in the sector,” said by Gunjan Malhotra, director of Komaki Electric Division. “In view of the massive acceptance of our previously-registered models by the Indian customers, I am optimistic that VENICE ECO will soon become synonymous to electric vehicles”, she further said.

VENICE ECO E-Scooter Price

The VENICE ECO is priced at Rs 79,000

VENICE ECO E-Scooter Features