New Delhi: Micro-blogging platform Koo has shared 'Eminence Criteria' to obtain the verified tag of "The Yellow Tick" in the public domain. The Koo Yellow Tick – called Eminence – recognizes and showcases distinction in the society and promotes well-regarded personalities with an aim to ensure transparency for its users and the social media ecosystem.

What is Koo Yellow Tick?

A Yellow Tick on Koo recognizes and celebrates a user's eminence, stature, achievements, abilities and professional standing in Indian life. It implies that the user is well-regarded in the Indian framework – be in an artist, scholar, sportsperson, politician, businessperson or any other field, the company said in a statement.

How To Apply For Koo Yellow Tick?

Koo welcomes all those on the platform to apply for Eminence Yellow Tick. Requests for Eminence are evaluated based on internal research, third-party public resources and in the Indian context.

Eminence criteria are reviewed by a special team at Koo in March, June, September and December each year.

As on date, the Eminence Yellow tick has been confirmed for approximately one percent of requests received and these eminent voices are given prominence in their respective language communities. This points to the rigour and importance Koo lays on ensuring that Eminence is not misused or granted at will.

Users may apply for Yellow Tick Eminence recognition from within the Koo App or by writing to eminence.verification@kooapp.com. An evaluation response will be provided within 10 (ten) days. In certain cases responses may be delayed in order for the criteria to be met.

You can check the detailed criteria for Koo Eminence at https://www.kooapp.com/eminence.

"The Koo Eminence Tick is a recognition that the user is a significant representative of the voices of India and Indians. We have formulated the process keeping India's local realities and are committed to ensuring transparency to maintain a user-base that is verified and acts responsibly while interacting online," Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, Koo, said.