Koo Lays Off Employees: Koo, an Indian microblogging and social networking service, has sacked nearly 40 employees as part of its 'realignment' move. The laid-off staff, from operations and backend department, were mostly employed in Delhi and other north Indian offices. This is not the first time the indigenous microblogger has sacked employees. Reports had earlier claimed that the company had sought resignation from more than dozens of its employees.

WHY ARE EMPLOYEES BEING SACKED AT KOO?

The sacking of employees comes at a time when Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna has been camping overseas and is in talks with several investors for a fresh round of funding. The startup has raised USD 44.5 Mn till date and is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Blume Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Accel, and 3one4 Capital, reported Inc42.

“Aprameya is talking to HNIs and global funds to raise fresh funding and was in London recently for the same purpose. However, there is no success yet on the fundraise,” a source told the business portal.

KOO CONTINUES TO RECRUIT TALENT

On the other hand, Koo, which is aiming to reach the 100 million-download mark, said that it continues to “recruit talent especially as far as engineering and machine learning teams are concerned”.

“Our workforce is streamlined to ensure it is aligned to the current business requirements. As a people-first company, we appreciate the talent and contributions of each of our associates,” the spokesperson added.

OVER 11,000 TECHIES FIRED IN INDIA THIS YEAR

Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, more than 25,000 startup workers have lost jobs. In addition, over 11,000 have been fired in 2022.

LIST OF INDIAN STARTUPS AND UNICORN THAT SACKED EMPLOYEES

Unacademy – 1,150 employees BYJU’S- 550 employees Vedantu- 624 employees Ola- 500 employees MFine- 600 employees Cars24- 600 employees

Besides, Meesho, MPL, Trell and Blinkit (now owned by Zomato) are other Indian startups and unicorns that have laid off employees.