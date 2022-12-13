Kotak Investment Advisors Announces Closing Of Kotak Infrastructure Investment Fund

KIIF has already received commitments of Rs 5,328 crore from anchor investors including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Mumbai: Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (“KIAL”) today announced the closing of Kotak Infrastructure Investment Fund (“KIIF”). KIIF, a category II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), targets a Rs 6,000 crore corpus and will invest in operating infrastructure projects by providing senior, secured credit.

KIIF has already received commitments of Rs 5,328 crore from anchor investors including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. This is the first time an infrastructure credit-focused fund has been set up with significant commitments from international investors.

Suman Saha, CEO, Kotak Infrastructure Fund said, “KIIF is a differentiated offering in an otherwise crowded infrastructure investing market dominated by equity investors. It attempts to measure and price risk better than equity, and will deliver superior risk adjusted returns to its LPs. It will provide credit solutions to stressed infrastructure assets, as well as capital for growth. We are delighted that marquee international investors have endorsed the strategy and look forward to working closely with them in making KIIF a success”.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “We are a big believer in India and are building a multi asset class alternate asset management business of scale, with an India focus. Infrastructure is the backbone for an economy and is the key to the government’s plan to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. This fund will play a key role in solving the balance sheet correction issues in infrastructure assets at a time when other sources of capital have dried up.

Dongik Lee, Director General, Banking Department, AIIB said, “We are very pleased to commence the partnership with KIAL and Kotak Group through our investment in the Kotak Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIF). India’s infrastructure sector has many assets with operating track records in need of innovative credit solutions. With the sectoral expertise and franchise strengths of KIAL and Kotak Group, KIIF is expected to be a vital new source of liquidity which complements the conventional capital available in the sector. AIIB’s investment is expected to help improve the mobilization of innovative risk capital from institutional investors, and we are excited to support the long-term financial sustainability of selected

infrastructure companies in India.”

