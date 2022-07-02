Kotak Mahindra FD Rates | New Delhi: The private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) below the amount of Rs crore. The new rates have been implemented since July 1, Friday. According to the official announcement on the website, senior citizens will get higher interest rates on FD.Also Read - Bank of India Revises Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits For Various Tenures: Check New Rates Here

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates: Check Latest Interest Rates Here

TenureInterest Rates (Regular)Interest Rates (Senior Citizens)
7-14 days2.5 per cent3 per cent
15-30 days2.5 per cent3 per cent
31-45 days3 per cent3.5 per cent
46-90 days3 per cent3.5 per cent
91-120 days3.5 per cent4 per cent
121-179 days3.5 per cent4 per cent
180 days4.75 per cent5.25 per cent
181-269 days4.75 per cent5.25 per cent
270 days4.75 per cent5.25 per cent
271-363 days4.75 per cent5.25 per cent
364 days5.25 per cent5.75 per cent
365-389 days5.5 per cent6 per cent
390 days5.75 per cent6.25 per cent
391 days- 23 months5.75 per cent6.25 per cent
23 months5.75 per cent6.25 per cent
23 months- 2 years5.75 per cent6.25 per cent
2-3 years5.75 per cent6.25 per cent
3-4 years5.9 per cent6.4 per cent
4-5 years5.9 per cent6.4 per cent
5-10 years5.9 per cent6.4 per cent

The interest rates have been taken from Kotak Mahindra bank's website

