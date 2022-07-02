Kotak Mahindra FD Rates | New Delhi: The private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) below the amount of Rs crore. The new rates have been implemented since July 1, Friday. According to the official announcement on the website, senior citizens will get higher interest rates on FD.Also Read - Bank of India Revises Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits For Various Tenures: Check New Rates Here
Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates: Check Latest Interest Rates Here
|Tenure
|Interest Rates (Regular)
|Interest Rates (Senior Citizens)
|7-14 days
|2.5 per cent
|3 per cent
|15-30 days
|2.5 per cent
|3 per cent
|31-45 days
|3 per cent
|3.5 per cent
|46-90 days
|3 per cent
|3.5 per cent
|91-120 days
|3.5 per cent
|4 per cent
|121-179 days
|3.5 per cent
|4 per cent
|180 days
|4.75 per cent
|5.25 per cent
|181-269 days
|4.75 per cent
|5.25 per cent
|270 days
|4.75 per cent
|5.25 per cent
|271-363 days
|4.75 per cent
|5.25 per cent
|364 days
|5.25 per cent
|5.75 per cent
|365-389 days
|5.5 per cent
|6 per cent
|390 days
|5.75 per cent
|6.25 per cent
|391 days- 23 months
|5.75 per cent
|6.25 per cent
|23 months
|5.75 per cent
|6.25 per cent
|23 months- 2 years
|5.75 per cent
|6.25 per cent
|2-3 years
|5.75 per cent
|6.25 per cent
|3-4 years
|5.9 per cent
|6.4 per cent
|4-5 years
|5.9 per cent
|6.4 per cent
|5-10 years
|5.9 per cent
|6.4 per cent
The interest rates have been taken from Kotak Mahindra bank’s website Also Read - Yes Bank Floating Rate FD Launched! Customers To Get Dynamic Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits | Deets Inside Also Read - Deposit Once, Get Fixed Income Every Month: Everything About SBI Annuity Scheme 2022