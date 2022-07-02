Kotak Mahindra FD Rates | New Delhi: The private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) below the amount of Rs crore. The new rates have been implemented since July 1, Friday. According to the official announcement on the website, senior citizens will get higher interest rates on FD.Also Read - Bank of India Revises Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits For Various Tenures: Check New Rates Here

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates: Check Latest Interest Rates Here

Tenure Interest Rates (Regular) Interest Rates (Senior Citizens) 7-14 days 2.5 per cent 3 per cent 15-30 days 2.5 per cent 3 per cent 31-45 days 3 per cent 3.5 per cent 46-90 days 3 per cent 3.5 per cent 91-120 days 3.5 per cent 4 per cent 121-179 days 3.5 per cent 4 per cent 180 days 4.75 per cent 5.25 per cent 181-269 days 4.75 per cent 5.25 per cent 270 days 4.75 per cent 5.25 per cent 271-363 days 4.75 per cent 5.25 per cent 364 days 5.25 per cent 5.75 per cent 365-389 days 5.5 per cent 6 per cent 390 days 5.75 per cent 6.25 per cent 391 days- 23 months 5.75 per cent 6.25 per cent 23 months 5.75 per cent 6.25 per cent 23 months- 2 years 5.75 per cent 6.25 per cent 2-3 years 5.75 per cent 6.25 per cent 3-4 years 5.9 per cent 6.4 per cent 4-5 years 5.9 per cent 6.4 per cent 5-10 years 5.9 per cent 6.4 per cent

The interest rates have been taken from Kotak Mahindra bank’s website Also Read - Yes Bank Floating Rate FD Launched! Customers To Get Dynamic Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits | Deets Inside