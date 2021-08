Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank said that it would sell 20 crore shares in Airtel Payments Bank Ltd amounting to 8.57 per cent stake to Bharti Enterprises for around Rs 294 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has executed a share purchase agreement for the sale, the bank said in a regulatory filing, as per an IANS report.Also Read - After Spending 23-years in Pakistan Jail, Retarded Man Returns To Madhya Pradesh