KPMG Layoffs: Around 700 Employees To Lose Jobs; First Big Four Firm To Announce Cuts

KPMG reportedly became the first Big Four firm to announce layoffs as part of cross-cutting measure and the company said 2 per cent of workforce will be affected by the job cuts.

Over 700 employees at KPMG are likely to lose their jobs. (Photo: AFP)

KPMG Layoffs 2023: KPMG reportedly became the first Big Four firm to announce layoffs as part of cross-cutting measure and the company said 2 per cent of workforce will be affected by the job cuts.

Over 700 employees at KPMG are likely to lose their jobs, according to a report by Financial Times.

A spokesperson of KPMG said the company experienced prolonged uncertainty affecting certain parts of the advisory growth. “Our business and outlook remain strong. However, we have experienced prolonged uncertainty affecting certain parts of our Advisory business that drove outsized growth in recent years,” a spokesperson for KPMG said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

