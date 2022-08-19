Janmashtami 2022 Bank Holiday: Most of the private and public sector banks across the country will be closed on the occasion of Janmashtami. However, there is a lot of confusion among the public about the date. While a section of country celebrated Janmashtami on August 18, Thursday, the festival is being observed in some states today, August 19. Not only banks, the confusion remains the same for government offices and educational institutions too.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Bharti Singh Drops Cutest Video of Son Laksh Dressed up as Little Krishna, Niti Mohan Says 'Laddoo Bacha Hai...'

In a circular, the Haryana government had notified that August 19 will be observed as a holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of the Janamashtami instead of August 18. "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified", official circular read.

Apart from Haryana, banks and offices mostly in other northern states will also remain shut for the public on August 19.

List of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut on August 19

Ahmedabad

Bhopal

Chandigarh

Chennai

Gangtok

Jaipur

Jammu

Lucknow

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Shimla

Srinagar

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Saturday)