New Delhi: Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status can be known as the share allotment is being done. The initial public offering of the diagnostic chains in India was opened for subscription on August 4 and ended on August 6.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment Date

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment Date has arrived, and subscribers can check whether they have been allotted shares or not.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment Status Link Check Online

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment status can be checked online.

You need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

Once you land on the page, please go to the Status of Issue Application section.

You can check the status of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment by entering a few details.

You need to enter Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, and PAN Number.

Once you enter these details, click beside I’m not a robot.

Finally, click on search to check Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment status.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Listing Date

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO listing date is likely to be on August 17.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Share Price, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Details