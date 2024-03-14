Home

Business

Krystal Integrated Services IPO Opens: Check GMP, Price Band, Issue Details, Key Things To Know

Krystal Integrated Services IPO Opens: Check GMP, Price Band, Issue Details, Key Things To Know

Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band: The price band is decided from a range of ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

IPO

Krystal Integrated Services IPO already opened for subscription on March 14 and will close on March 18.

Here Are Key Things You Need To Know About Krystal Integrated Services IPO

Krystal Integrated Services IPO:

The Krystal Integrated Services IPO is a provider of integrated facilities management services and provides various services across several industries.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO Promoters & Listed Peers

The company’s promoters are Saily Prasad Lad, Shubham Prasad Lad, Prasad Minesh Lad, Neeta Prasad Lad and Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited. Quess Corp Ltd, SIS Ltd and Updater Services Ltd. are its listed peers.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band: The price band is decided from a range of ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Aplicants can bid for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples thereof.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details: The IPO has a fresh issue of ₹175 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,750,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each by the selling shareholder.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO objectives: The funding raised through the IPO will be utilized for funding capital expenditure and general corporate purposes, working capital needs.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date and allotment: Allotment of shares may be finalized on March 19, and the refunds will be initiated on March 20. The listing may take place on March 21.

Registrar of the IPO Leading Manager & Registrar: The registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and book running lead manager is Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today: Krystal Integrated IPO GMP (Grey market price) today is +70 which means that the share price in the grey market is at a premium of ₹70.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.