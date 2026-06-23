From CRED founder to WhatsApp CEO, the meteoric rise of Kunal Shah | All you need to know about

On Monday, Shah was appointed by Meta as the new Global Head of WhatsApp. This development coincided with Meta leading a massive USD 900 million investment in CRED, prompting Shah to step down as CRED's CEO and join Meta's global leadership team.

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CRED Founder Kunal Shah

New Delhi: CRED founder Kunal Shah is all set to join Meta to lead WhatsApp at the global level. According to the reports, Meta is investing USD 900 million (approximately Rs 8,550 crore) in CRED. Shah announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his operational role as CEO of the fintech company. The announcement comes alongside Meta’s USD 900 million investment in CRED as part of the company’s Series H funding round. Under the deal, Meta will acquire an approximately 20 percent minority stake in the Bengaluru-based fintech firm.

It is important to note that this investment has taken CRED’s post-money valuation to around USD 4.5 billion (Rs 43,239 crore). The funding round includes a combination of primary capital infusion and secondary share purchases.

In a post, KunalShah wrote, “It’s been a while,” recalling how he spent the period between 2015 and 2018 learning, investing, and thinking about a simple question: “Why can’t trust be rewarded?” Using USD 1 million from his personal savings, Shah launched CRED with the aim of rewarding users who paid their credit card bills on time.

Between 2019 and 2025, the company grew from zero to 17 million members. It expanded into payments, lending, insurance, commerce, wealth management, and credit cards, while raising more than $900 million from global investors. Shah also said that CRED conducted four Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buybacks and increased its annual revenue to nearly $325 million (around ₹3,200 crore).

Who is Kunal Shah?

Kunal Shah is the founder of the fintech unicorn CRED.

He is widely recognized for previously co-founding the digital payments and recharge platform FreeCharge (acquired by Snapdeal).

Born in 1979 and raised in Mumbai, Shah graduated with a degree in Philosophy from Wilson College.

He briefly enrolled in an MBA program at NMIMS but eventually dropped out to pursue his entrepreneurial career.

Kunal Shah founded CRED in 2018. The members-only platform incentivizes users to pay their credit card bills on time by providing exclusive rewards.

It quickly became one of India’s most highly valued consumer technology companies.

Before CRED, he co-founded FreeCharge in 2010 and grew into one of the country’s most popular mobile wallet apps before its USD 450 million acquisition in 2015.

On Monday, Shah was appointed by Meta as the new Global Head of WhatsApp. This development coincided with Meta leading a massive USD 900 million investment in CRED, prompting Shah to step down as CRED’s CEO and join Meta’s global leadership team.

A New Chapter at WhatsApp

Kunal Shah, while speaking about his decision, said that despite WhatsApp’s massive global scale, he still sees significant untapped potential in the platform. He wrote, “As for me, I’ll be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally. While it has already come a long way, the gap between what WhatsApp is today and what it can ultimately become is enormous.”

Shah said he is excited to work with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, and the broader leadership team. He also thanked outgoing WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart, saying, “Will, thank you for scaling something the world quietly relies on every day, and for making this transition so smooth.”