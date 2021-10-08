New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian on Friday announced that he is stepping down from his post, following the completion of his three-year tenure. “I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India,” he said in a statement.Also Read - Air India Employees to be Retained For 1 Year, VRS in 2nd Year: Centre’s List of Conditions For Tata Sons

In the statement confirming his resignation, Subramanian thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the opportunity provided to him.

Speaking about his tenor as the CEA, he said: "I have received tremendous encouragement and support from within the Government and have been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modiji. His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens."

“In my close interactions, I had the privilege to witness this combination in action – be it in taking the tough decisions that do not fall prey to sub-optimal populism but tangibly improve citizens’ lives, or in the courage of conviction to think out of the box and enact path-breaking reforms amidst a once-in-a-century crisis when the rest of the world was merely content on tiding through the pandemic. The momentous change in India’s economic thinking post the pandemic – inter alia embracing ethical wealth creation by empowering the private sector and economic recovery driven by government capital expenditure – bears testimony to his leadership,” he further added.

Before taking on his role as Chief Economic Adviser to the government, Subramanian served as Associate Professor of Finance (with tenure) and Executive Director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at the Indian School of Business.

Subramanian holds a PhD (Financial Economics) from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Subramanian is an expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

Subramanian has been part of the expert committees for Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).