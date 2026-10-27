Kwala Intel: Transforming how CA Manish Malhotra evaluates stock metrics, competitor performance

CA Manish Malhotra points to Kwala Intel as a handy research assistant that brings company filings, financial ratio comparisons, multi-year track records, and live market indicators all into one place.

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Kwala intel helps to pull up financial reports, compare company ratios, look back at historical records among other things. AI-generated image

Navigating equity markets without reliable financial data exposes investors to significant risk, particularly when decisions rely on market buzz or third-party tips. For Chartered Accountant (CA) Manish Malhotra, mitigating this risk requires a disciplined approach grounded in independent data verification, fundamental auditing, and thorough peer comparisons.

Malhotra points to Kwala Intel as the tool he uses for research. He says it lets him pull up financial reports, compare company ratios, look back at historical records, and follow market indicators. In his words, it cuts down research time and helps him reach his own view when advising clients on investing and trading.

Kwala Intel helps with stock research and financial analysis

Malhotra emphasizes that professional financial advisory demands more than highlighting investment opportunities. For any client consultation, he focuses on verifying data authenticity, conducting comparative peer analyses, and forecasting future business viability alongside historical performance.

By surfacing balance sheets and cross-company ratio analyses, Kwala Intel provides Malhotra with objective financial telemetry. The platform enables him to ground investment decisions in verified performance metrics rather than speculative market noise.

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The platform also provides information about how long a company has been operating, alongside financial and historical records. Malhotra says this information helps him save several hours of research time that he can devote to other aspects of his work.

All about Kwala Intel’s 20-year historical data, performance ratios

Highlighted by Malhotra, Kwala Intel’s platform includes up to 20 years of historical corporate data paired with standardized performance metrics. This extensive historical baseline allows analysts to assess long-term operational trends, evaluate financial stability across economic shifts, and form more grounded projections for future expansion.

For Malhotra, having this information available through a single platform makes the research process more convenient. He views Kwala Intel as a tool that supports his analysis and helps him develop an informed opinion before advising investors.

Market depth and Put-Call ratio

Investment research and trading analysis often require different types of information. While long-term investors may focus on company fundamentals and historical performance, traders may also need to assess market conditions quickly. Malhotra says Kwala Intel helps him access market depth and the Put-Call Ratio (PCR), which traders use as part of their market analysis.

Market depth tracks bid and ask volumes across specific price tiers, whereas the Put-Call Ratio measures options market positioning through volume or open interest metrics. Both tools serve as primary indicators for evaluating short-term liquidity, order flow strength, and overall trader sentiment.

According to Malhotra, quick access to such information is particularly useful when trading decisions need to be made within seconds. Delays in accessing or interpreting relevant data can affect the decision-making process, making timely information an important part of trading analysis.

However, these indicators should be considered alongside other relevant information and do not guarantee accurate predictions of market movements or profitable trades.

Why data verification matters when advising investors

CA Malhotra cautions investors against herd mentality, warning that buying shares based solely on popularity carries significant risk. He emphasizes that rigorous data analysis and factual verification must form the foundation of any investment decision.

For a professional advising clients, this involves checking whether the available information is reliable, comparing companies using financial ratios and examining historical performance. It also involves assessing what a company might be capable of achieving in the future.

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Kwala Intel serves as one of the tools Malhotra uses in this process. Its financial reports, company comparisons and historical database help him bring relevant information together before forming an opinion.

The platform, therefore, supports the research process rather than replacing the need for independent evaluation.

However, Malhotra makes an important distinction between using a research tool and relying on it entirely for investment decisions.

He says no tool should be treated as an unquestionable source of investment advice. Instead, a platform can provide data, suggestions and an opinion that users must evaluate using their own judgement.

For investors, this means that even when financial reports, historical records and market indicators are readily available, the responsibility to assess the information and understand the associated risks remains with them.

Kwala Intel can assist with data collection, comparisons and analysis, but the final investment or trading decision should not be based solely on a tool’s suggestions.

How to begin your journey at Kwala Intel?

Investors and traders interested in exploring Kwala Intel can follow three simple steps to access its stock research features.

Visit the website: Go to the official Kwala Intel website at https://kwalaintel.com/in/.

Go to the official Kwala Intel website at https://kwalaintel.com/in/. Log in and choose a plan: Log in to the platform and select the unlimited AI stock research plan advertised at Rs 199 per month. Check the website for the latest pricing and subscription terms.

Log in to the platform and select the unlimited AI stock research plan advertised at Rs 199 per month. Check the website for the latest pricing and subscription terms. Search for a stock or ask a question: Enter a stock name in the search bar or use the voice or text input options to ask a question and access AI-based analysis.

Designed to democratize financial intelligence, the platform simplifies complex equity research for everyday investors. However, Malhotra stresses that AI outputs should serve as an analytical aid rather than definitive investment advice. Kwala Intel currently markets an unlimited stock research tier at Rs 199 per month, with full plan features and terms available on its official site.

With company financial reports, financial ratio comparisons, historical records, market depth and PCR information among the features highlighted by Malhotra, Kwala Intel aims to bring multiple aspects of market research together in one place.

For investors and traders, the key takeaway is that access to data can make research more efficient, but informed decisions still depend on verifying the information, understanding market risks and applying independent judgement.