New Delhi: The new labour codes, including the full and final settlement within two days rule, were set to be implemented from July 1. However, the new labour codes rule have reportedly been implemented now. As per the new wage code, the concerned company have to pay the full and final dues within two days of the employee's last working day after their resignation or termination of employment services.

The implementation of the the full and final settlement within two days rule and other changes in the new labour laws have been delayed, according to a report by NDTV. weof their last working day as per the new wage code.

As a part of labour law reform, the Centre has brought in four labour codes merging various standalone laws. The four codes are: Code on Wages, Code on Social Security, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, and Industrial Relations Code.

At present, companies pay their employees full and final settlement after 45-60 days from their last working day. “Where an employee has been – (i) removed or dismissed from service; or (ii) retrenched or has resigned from service, or became unemployed due to closure of the establishment, the wages payable to him shall be paid within two working days of his removal, dismissal, retrenchment or, as the case may be, his resignation,” the new wage code said under the labour law.

As the new law, 50 per cent of the gross salary should be towards basic wages (Basic Pay and Dearness Allowance). The ceiling on the allowances will be 50 per cent of the gross salary.

Corporates in order to reduce their contribution towards the employee Provident Fund (PF) companies used to fix the basic pay at a low level and allowances at a higher level, and the contribution to the PF is calculated on the basic wages.