An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) called by the promoters of Ansal API fell through on Monday without conducting any business, as the real estate firm failed to achieve the mandatory quorum. The meeting took place at The Roseate House Hotel in New Delhi’s Aerocity. Requisitioned by promoters Pranav Ansal, Sushil Ansal, and other members of the promoter group, the session failed to meet the statutory threshold of 30 members personally present as mandated under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, with both the physical attendance mandate under Section 103 and the compulsory e-voting norms under Rule 20 remaining unfulfilled, the proposed EGM concluded as a non-starter.

The promoters’ agenda remained unacted upon, and no valid corporate outcome emerged from the meeting. Read more: ‘Companies Act to be Amended to De-criminalise Law,’ Says Sitharaman

Why quorum was required

Ansal API has more than 35,000 shareholders. Under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013, a company with such a large shareholder base requires at least 30 members personally present to constitute a valid quorum for a general meeting.

In the absence of the required attendance, the meeting could not proceed. It concluded without any valid resolutions or corporate outcomes.

E-voting row

The meeting also faced objections from public shareholders over the absence of a remote e-voting facility. Minority investors argued that the lack of e-voting deprived geographically dispersed retail shareholders of their voting rights.

Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, mandates remote e-voting for listed companies and companies with 1,000 or more shareholders. Companies commonly provide remote e-voting under Section 108 of the Companies Act, read with Rule 20 and SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

According to attendees at the venue, public shareholders raised objections against both the absence of mandatory electronic voting and the lack of a legally valid quorum. The objections forced the attempted proceedings to a standstill.

Quorum under Companies Act: What it is and how it works

Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013, defines quorum for public companies depending upon its total number of members. Simply put, it determines the minimum number of shareholders or members who must be present for a company meeting to be valid and legally able to conduct business.

The meeting cannot make decisions if the required number is not present.

Basic requirement

For a meeting to take place as planned, the company must have: