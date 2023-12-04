Home

‘Ladli Behna’ Scheme: Shivraj’s Trump Card That Paved BJP’s Victory In Madhya Pradesh Polls | All You Need To Know

Launched in March 2023, this ambitious scheme aimed at empowering women by providing them with financial independence. It offered a monthly stipend of Rs 1050 to eligible women between 21 and 60 years of age, belonging to families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an election campaign for the state assembly elections, in Dhar district, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 witnessed a historic win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), securing a lead in 160 of the 230 seats. A major factor credited with this landslide victory is the Ladli Behna Yojana, the brainchild of the four-time Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

‘Ladli Behna’ Scheme: All About It

‘Ladli Behna’ Scheme: Who Is Eligible?

Women aged 21–60 years

Belonging to families with annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh

Not income tax payers

Not government employees or their family members

Not married to government employees or elected public representatives

Not receiving benefits exceeding Rs 1,000 under any other scheme

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Credits Ladli Behna scheme

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in Madhya Pradesh indicates how CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Ladli Behna scheme for women of the state has proved to be a ‘game changer’ in the polls.

As per the latest figures available from the Election Commission, the BJP has been leading at 160 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 67 seats. Speaking to news agency ANI, the minister also credited incumbent chief minister Shivraj for the results showing a comfortable lead for the party in the polls.

“I express my gratitude to every single person in the state. This is the result of the BJP’s double-engine government, PM Modi’s leadership, the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shahji and party president JP Naddaji, and welfare schemes implemented by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.The Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Scindia said.

Scindia, a former Congress leader who switched over the party to come with the BJP in 2020, also took a swipe at the grand old party and said that his party did the work ‘quietly’ while the Congress was busy preparing Ladoos and congratulatory posters.

“Congress was preparing ladoos, and congratulatory posters were put up. While we were doing our work quietly…” he added.

As the counting of votes continues, the BJP has won in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while also capturing Chhattisgarh from Congress. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Congress has ousted the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government to wrest power in another southern state.

The election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, whose then 15-month government, formed in 2018, was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defected to the BJP from the Congress. The BJP though, had fielded three central ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste, to tackle the perceived anti-incumbency against Chouhan.

(With inputs from agencies)

