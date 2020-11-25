New Delhi: Hours after the Central government approved the merger of the two banks, the RBI on Wednesday said that Lakshmi Vilas Bank branches will open and operate as DBS Bank India from November 27. Issuing an official statement, the RBI further added that the cap on withdrawal limits from Lakshmi Vilas Bank deposits will also cease to exist. Also Read - Govt Approves Merging of Lakshmi Vilas Bank With DBS Bank India, Revokes Cap on Withdrawal Limit

The development comes after the Union Cabinet, earlier in the day, approved the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with the DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) with Union minister Prakash Javadekar asserting that there will be no further restrictions on the depositors regarding withdrawals other than the current moratorium.

The minister also assured depositors that Rs 20,000 crore of deposits with LVB are fully secured and they should not worry.

DBIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd, had a total regulatory capital of Rs 7,109 crore as of June 2020.

On November 17, the Central government on the advice of the RBI had imposed a 30-day moratorium on LVB restricting cash withdrawal at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

The RBI simultaneously placed in public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBIL. The RBI had also superseded the board of the bank.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited (LVB) with DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL), Javadekar told reporters, adding the decision will provide comfort to 20 lakh depositors and protect the services of 4,000 employees.

“The 20 lakh depositors and Rs 20,000 crore deposits are now fully secured. They need not worry. They should not rush, their deposits are in the best hand,” he said.

Although the DBIL is well capitalised, it will bring in additional capital of Rs 2,500 crore upfront, to support credit growth of the merged entity.

The LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank which run into rough weather during this year. In March, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium. The government rescued Yes Bank by asking state-run State Bank of India to infuse Rs 7,250 crore and take 45 per cent stake in the bank.