Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed a gathering at the launch of India Pavillion at Dubai Expo and urged the global leaders to come and invest in India. Saying that India is one of the most open countries in world, PM Modi said it is also a land of massive opportunities.

"Today's India is one of the most open countries in world – open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment. I invite you to come and invest in our nation. Today, India is a land of opportunities," PM Modi said.

Saying that there is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner and opportunity to progress, PM Modi said the country also offers the investors maximum growth.

“There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner and opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi at launch of India Pavillion at Dubai Expo

He said that over the last seven years, the Central government has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth and will keep doing more to continue this trend.

“India is a powerhouse of talent. Our country is making many advances in the world of technology, research, and innovation. Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and startups,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi hoped that the Dubai Expo 2020 will go a long way in further building the deep and historical relations with UAE and Dubai.

“India is participating with one of the largest pavillion in this Expo. I am sure that this Expo will go a long way in further building our deep and historical relations with UAE and Dubai,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the evening, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. The inaugural began with the sounds of the Conch (Shankh) by Nathu Lal Solanki family on the steps of the India Pavilion heralding an auspicious beginning.

Coinciding with India’s celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 is a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

Underlining the strong support shown by India and the UAE for each other during the pandemic, Piyush Goyal said both the countries have shared interest and they are not in competition.

“UAE and India have shared interest. We are not in competition, we complement each other. UAE investors and its leaders are very positive about doing business and expanding trade with India,” said Goyal.