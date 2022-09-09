New Delhi: In a bid to promote Krishi Udan Scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted a full waiver of landing, parking and navigation charges by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at 21 domestic airports including Agartala, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Ranchi, Shimla and many others. The facility will be valid only for cargo aircraft. For the unversed, Krishi Udan Scheme 2.0 was announced on October 27, 2021, enhancing the existing provisions, mainly focusing on transporting perishable food products from the hilly areas, North-Eastern States and tribal areas.

As per the Ministry, for facilitating and incentivising movement of agri-produce by air transportation, Airports Authority of India (AAI) provides full waiver of Landing, Parking charges, Terminal Navigation Landing Charges (TNLC) and Route Navigation Facility Charges (RNFC) for Indian freighters and P2C (Passenger-to-Cargo) aircraft.

According to a parliament reply in the first week of August, 58 airports were already covered under Krishi Udan 2.0.

All perishable commodities are covered under Krishi Udan Scheme in the country. The scheme assists farmers in transporting agricultural products so that it improves their value realisation. Krishi Udan scheme provides air transportation and logistics support for perishable agri-produce as per the need.