Landmark Cars Disappoints Primary Market Investors, Makes Debut At 7% Discount To IPO Price

Mumbai: Landmark Cars Limited has made a tepid debut in the secondary market today after the company got listed at Rs 471, a discount of 7 per cent on BSE and NSE. The upper end of the initial public offering (IPO) of Landmark Cars Limited was Rs 506 per share.

At 10:37 am IST, Landmark Cars Limited was trading on the NSE at Rs 460.05 or 9.08 per cent down against the issue price.

In the grey market, ahead of listing, shares of Landmark Cars were being traded at a discount of 15-20, reported ET.

The Rs 552 crore IPO of Landmark Cars Limited, which was sold in the range of Rs 481-506 apiece, garnered over three times the bids.