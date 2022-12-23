Landmark Cars IPO Listing Today, ‘Flat’ Debut Expected

Market analysts have said that Landmark Cars' issue is fully priced with a price-to-earnings multiple of around 28. The Indian markets are having a bearish outlook at the moment and experts are of the opinion that it won't be fair to expect much from the public issue.

Landmark Cars IPO Listing Today, 'Flat' Debut Expected

Dalal Street: The shares of Landmark Cars Limited are going to hit the secondary market today. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE on December 23. The equity shares of Landmark Cars Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘B’ group of securities, according to information available on BSE.

Market analysts have said that Landmark Cars’ issue is fully priced with a price-to-earnings multiple of around 28. The Indian markets are having a bearish outlook at the moment and experts are of the opinion that it won’t be fair to expect much from the public issue. A flat to discounted listing of Landmark Cars IPO is expected. In case of a weak market opening, Landmark Cars shares may even be listed at around 5-7 per cent discount.

“Landmark Cars Ltd (LCL): It is a leading premium automotive retail business in India, with dealerships for major OEMs. The company is also growing its presence in the after-sales segment. Its comprehensive business model captures the entire customer value chain and focuses on the expansion of its overall business with experienced promoters and business leadership … The issue had received a good response from investors on both the institutional and retail sides, but the current GMP is Rs. (-5) over its issue price because of huge competition, and the company still needs to reduce debt. The issue has been fully priced, with a P/E ratio of around 28. Looking at the current market conditions, it will not be fair to expect much from its listing,” Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart told Mint.

Landmark Card IPO GMP

Market observers have said that the shares of Landmark Card Limited are available at a discount of ₹5 in the grey market, meaning the grey market is signaling that Landmark Cars share may list around ₹500 apiece levels. The company’s public offer had a price range of ₹481-506 a share.