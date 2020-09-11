New Delhi: In a major relief to thousands of pensioners, the Union government on Friday extended the time period for submission of life certificates till December 31. Also Read - RBI Issues Norms For Banks to Appoint Chief Compliance Officers

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh said that all central government pensioners can now submit life certificates from November 1 to December 31. Also Read - Come up With Something Concrete in 2 Weeks: Supreme Court to Centre on Loan Moratorium Plan

Earlier, such certificates could be submitted only in November for continuity of pension. Also Read - GDP Numbers Should Alarm us All, Govt Needs to be Frightened Out of Their Complacency: Rajan

“Pensioners in the age group of 80 and above can submit certificates from October 1 to December 31. During this extended period, the pensions will be continued to be paid uninterrupted by the Pension Disbursing Authorities,” a government statement said.

Singh said that the decision was taken in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly.

The government said that as per a RBI notification dated January 9, 2020, which permits video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) as consent-based alternate method of establishing the customer’s identity, Pension Disbursing Banks have been asked to explore the said methodology for obtaining life certificates from pensioners, to the extent permitted by the RBI guidelines, in order to avoid a rush at the banks.