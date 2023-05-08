Home

Last Resort, Not Talking About Mass Layoffs At The Moment: Apple CEO Tim Cook

New Delhi: In the last one year or more, thousands were shown the door at tech giants’ offices. Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Meta among others resorted to multiple rounds of layoffs. Amid fears, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that layoffs at Apple will be made only as a ‘last resort.’

“I view that as a last resort and, so, mass layoffs is not something that we’re talking about at this moment,” said Cook in an interview to CNBC.

Even as he did not rule out the possibility of a layoff drive, the Apple CEO highlighted that the company has been extremely prudent on hiring.

He, however, added that the company is cutting costs and has slowed down on hiring.

“We’re continuing to be extremely prudent on hiring. We’re continuing to hire, just at a lower clip level than we were before,” Cook told CNBC. “And we’re doing all the right things of challenging the things that we spend, and we’re just finding a few more ways to save on it.”

Most of the tech giants which resorted to mass layoffs have, in public or in “apology” letters to the fired employees, said that they miscalculated the pandemic scenario and went on to hire people in masses.

Apple, however, did not resort to the same mass hiring spree during the Covid pandemic, and it’s one of the reasons why the tech giant is currently at a better position than its rivals.

In April, Bloomberg had reported quoting people with knowledge of the matter that the company eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams. Those groups were responsible for the construction and upkeep of Apple retail stores and other facilities around the world.

Mark Gurman said that “Apple is pulling every lever it can to cut costs enough to avoid laying off full-time employees,” Mark Gurman, a popular Apple analyst had said in March.

He said that Apple’s top executives are seen as some of the most tactical minds in the industry. Gurman added that the company reined in budgets across several teams and required senior vice president approval for more items.

In some cases, the company had also limited the ability for employees in both corporate and retail to transfer to other departments or stores, a process that typically has accompanying costs. Apple also reduced the travel budgets.

Trips required the approval of senior executives while for some departments, travel has been halted completely other than for business-critical reasons, as per Gurman.

Apple Quarterly Results

In the quarter ended April 2023, the iPhone maker reported a net profit of $24 billion and revenue of $94 billion.

iPhone sales jumped by 1.5 per cent to $51.33 billion during the quarter and that boost majorly accounted for the company’s impressive quarterly results.

However, the sale of Mac was reported 30 per cent lower than the same during the previous quarter.

The wearables business, which includes devices like AirPods and the Apple Watch, also fell less than 1 per cent to $8.76 billion.

“We are pleased to report an all-time record in services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” Tim Cook said in an earnings release.

Keeping its last year plan intact, Apple also announced shares buyback plans worth $90 billion. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 4 per cent to 24 cents a share.

