New Delhi: Latent View Analytics IPO allotment date is here and investors are eagerly waiting to know whether they have been allotted shares or not. Once shares allotment, initiation of refunds and credit of shares to demat account processes are done, stocks will be listed at BSE and NSE. The IPO received overwhelming response from investors during the subscription period as it was subscribed 326.49 times overall.

Latent View IPO Allotment Share Status Check Direct Link

Investors can check Latent View Analytics IPO shares allotment at BSE website – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

You can check the status of your application by entering details such as issue type, issue name, application number, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Latent View Analytics IPO Price, Subscription, Review

Latent View Analytics IPO was opened for subscription on November 10 and closed on November 12.

The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE next week.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The Latent View Analytics IPO price was fixed at Rs 190 to Rs 197 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 76 shares and minimum order quantity of 76 shares.

Latent View Analytics IPO has an issue size of Rs 600 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 126 crore.

Latent View Analytics IPO was subscribed 145.48 times at QIB segment, 850.66 times at NII category, and 119.44 times at RII segment, and 3.87 times at employee segment.