New Delhi: Latent View Analytics IPO today opened for subscription and its has received a positive response from the investors. The three-day subscription period for the initial public offering will close on November 12.Also Read - Sapphire Foods, Latent View Analytics IPOs Open This Week. Review Here

Latent View Analytics IPO Subscription Status

Latent View Analytics IPO has been subscribed 2.98 times overall. The initial public offering has been subscribed 15.76 times the retail individual investor (RII) category. Apart from this, the IPO has been subscribed 0.01 times in qualified institutional buyer (QIB), 0.59 times in Non-institutional bidders (NII) category and 0.41 times in employee segment.

Latent View Analytics IPO Review

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

Latent View Analytics IPO price has been fixed between Rs 190 to Rs 197 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 76 shares and a minimum order quantity of 76 shares.

Latent View Analytics IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 600 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue amounts to Rs 474 crore. It has an offer for sale up to Rs 126 crore.

Latent View Analytics offers consulting services, data engineering, business analytics, and digital solutions.