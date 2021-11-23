New Delhi: Shares of Latent View Analytics are today making debut in stock market. Investors are eagerly waiting to know the Latent View analytics share price. This has come after the initial public offering (IPO) of Latent View Analytics received positive response from subscribers.Also Read - Latent View Analytics IPO Allotment: Simple Steps To Check Share Status At BSE

Latent View Analytics Share Price:

You can check the share price of Latent View Analytics at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/latent-view-analytics-ltd/latentview/543398/.

Latent View Analytics IPO Price

The IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

Latent View Analytics IPO Price has been fixed at Rs 190 to Rs 197 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot of 76 shares and minimum order quantity of 76 shares.

The IPO size is Rs 600 crore. It has a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore.

Shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO opened for subscription on November 10 and closed on November 12. Shares were allotted on November 17.

Latent view analytics IPO was subscribed 326.49 times overall. The IPO was subscribed 145.48 times in Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment, 850.66 times in Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category, 119.44 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII), and 3.87 times in Employee segment.

Latent View Analytics Limited provides consulting services, data engineering, business analytics, and digital solutions.