Latest Tranche Of Sovereign Gold Bond Closes Today, 10 March 2023: Key Things To Know

New Delhi: The government of India’s latest Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2022-23 (Series IV), which opened for subscription on 6 March 2023, will be closed today, 10 March 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed an issue price of Rs 5,611 per gram of gold. In the last quarter September-December 2022, the RBI offered the issue price of Rs 5,409 per gram.

SOVEREIGN GOLD BOND 2022-23 (Series IV): KEY THINGS TO KNOW

The price of issue has been fixed at Rs 5,611 per gram. It is calculated as the simple average of the three-day closing price of 999 purity gold, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA). A discount of Rs 50 per gram will be given to the investors who subscribe online and use a digital payment mode. Gold bond will be Rs 5,561 per gram for such investors. Investors would be given a fixed interest of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annual on the nominal value of the investment. This 2.50 per cent interest is exclusive of the rise in the value of gold at the time of redemption. The tenure of SGB is eight years with an option of premature redemption after the fifth year, to be exercised on the date on which interest is payable. You can buy Sovereign Gold Bonds through commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices (as may be notified), National Stock Exchange and BSE, either directly or through agents. The minimum investment limit for SGB is one gram of gold, while the maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for an individual, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities. The annual ceiling will include SGBs subscribed under different tranches, and those purchased from the secondary market, during the fiscal year. Sovereign Gold Bonds carry a sovereign guarantee as they are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government. The price of gold bonds keeps changing. Over and above the increase in the price of the bond, you will get an additional 2.5 per cent interest per year. Tax Benefits: The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual is exempted. The indexation benefits will be provided for long-term capital gains arising to any person on transfer of the SGB. However, the interest on SGBs will be taxable as per the provision of the Income Tax Act, 1961, (43 of 1961). SGBs can be used as collateral for loans. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is to be set equal to ordinary gold loan mandated by the Reserve Bank from time to time.

