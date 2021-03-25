New Delhi: Laxmi Organic IPO, Craftsman Automation IPO Listing Today – Shares of Laxmi Organic industries Limited and Craftsman Automation are being listed today on Stock market – BSE and NSE. Listing of Laxmi Organic IPO and Craftsman Automation IPO is being done after their Initial Public Offerings received positive responses from investors. While Laxmi Organic IPO was subscribed 106.81 times, Craftsman Automation IPO was subscribed 3.82 times. If you have subscribed Laxmi Organic IPO and Craftsman Automation IPO, you can check Laxmi Organic IPO allotment and Craftsman Automation IPO allotment status. Also Read - Explained : What is an IPO, Why do Companies Float an IPO | Watch Video

Laxmi Organic Initial Public Offering IPO Listing Today – How To Check Allotment Status

Laxmi Organic Initial Public Offering was opened on March 15, and Laxmi Organic IPO was closed on March 17. Also Read - Suryoday IPO Opens: Check Suryoday Small Finance Bank Initial Public Offering Details, Price Band, Special Discount

Laxmi Organic IPO size was Rs 600 crore. Laxmi Organic Initial Public Offering has a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore. Also Read - Ease My Trip IPO Allotment Subscription Status: Check Initial Public Offering Details of Easy Trip Planners Limited Via BSE

Laxmi Organic IPO fixed band price at Rs 129 to Rs 130 per equity shares.

Laxmi Organic IPO was subscribed 175.43 times in Qualified Institutional section, 217.62 times in Non institutional section, and 20.10 times in retail individual section. Overall Laxmi Organic IPO subscribed 106.81 times.

Laxmi Organic IPO has a total 32,558,238 shares – 9,302,324 for QIB section, 6,976,744 for Non institutional section, and 16,279,070 for Retail Individual section.

Laxmi Organic IPO Allotment Status Check

You need to go to official website of BSE India website to check Laxmi Organic IPO Allotment Status.

First, you need to select issue type which is equity.

Then you need to enter issue name.

After that, you need to enter application number.

You need to enter Personal Account Number (PAN).

Finally, you need to enter captcha and enter the search option.

Craftsman Automation Initial Public Offering IPO Listing Today – How To Check Allotment Status

Craftsman Automation Initial Public Offering was opened on March 15, and Craftsman Automation IPO was closed on March 17.

Craftsman Automation IPO size was Rs 823.70 crore. Craftsman Automation Initial Public Offering has a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 673.70 crore.

Craftsman Automation IPO fixed band price at Rs 1488 to Rs 1490 per equity shares.

Craftsman Automation IPO was subscribed 5.21 times in Qualified Institutional section, 2.84 times in Non institutional section, and 3.44 times in retail individual section. Overall Craftsman Automation IPO was subscribed 3.82 times.

Craftsman Automation IPO has a total 3,869,714 shares – 1,105,632 for QIB section, 829,225 for Non institutional section, and 1,934,867 for Retail Individual section.

Craftsman Automation IPO Allotment Status Check

