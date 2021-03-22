Laxmi Organics IPO Allotment Date, Status, Listing Date: Laxmi Organics is all likely to finalize its Initial Public Offering (IPO) allotment status Today, i.e March 22, according to reports citing Laxmi Organics IPO prospectus. Meanwhile, Laxmi Organics IPO is scheduled to be listed on March 25. The size of Laxmi Organics IPO is Rs 600 crore and it opened for subscription on March 15 and closed on March 17. The Rs 600 crore Laxmi Organics IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and the remaining Rs 300 crore through an offer for sale by the promoter of the company Yellowstone Trust. Laxmi Organics IPO Subscription details show the retail investors’ portion was subscribed 20.10 times, the non-institutional buyers’ segment was subscribed 217.62 times and the qualified institutional buyers’ portion was subscribed 175.43 times. Also Read - Suryoday IPO Opens: Check Suryoday Small Finance Bank Initial Public Offering Details, Price Band, Special Discount

Laxmi Organics IPO has set the price band at Rs 129 to Rs 130 per share.

Laxmi Organics set the minimum bid lot at 115 equity shares for the initial public offering following which investors were allowed to bid in multiples of 115. This means that the minimum application size was Rs 14,950.

How To Check Laxmi Organics IPO Allotment Status

To check Laxmi Organics IPO Allotment Status, you need to go to the BSE India Website to check the status of your application. You need to enter a few details.

First, you need to select the Issue Type which is Equity.

Then you need to enter the Issue Name.

Subsequently, you need to enter the Application Number.

Then you need to enter your Personal Account Number (PAN). You need to select a captcha. Finally, you need to enter Search.

In its company profile, Laxmi Organic Industries has been described as a specialty chemical manufacturer, focused on two key business segments – Acetyl Intermediates and Speciality Intermediates.