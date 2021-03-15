Laxmi Organic IPO, Craftsman Automation IPO: Two major companies have launched their Initial Public Offering (IPO) today i.e. March 15. Both Laxmi Organic IPO and Craftsman Automation IPO will close by March 17. While, both Laxmi Organic IPO and Craftsman Automation IPO are set to benefit the companies from an equity market especially at a time when more and more new retail investors have shown keen interest in putting their money in IPOs. Laxmi Organic and Craftsman Automation shares are being listed on BSE and NSE. Also Read - EaseMyTrip IPO Opens for Subscription: Here's How You Can Subscribe, Check Price Band, Lot Size and Other Details

Laxmi organics IPO details: Laxmi Organics' IPO has come up with fresh issuance of shares totalling Rs 300 crore. There is also an offer for sale worth Rs 300 crore put forward by the promoter Yellow Stone Trust. Laxmi Organics' IPO's price band has been fixed at Rs 129-130 per share. Please note that the Laxmi organics IPO Subscription has been opened on March 15 and it will remain active till March 17.

Craftsman Automation IPO details: Automaker Craftsman Automation's IPO is worth Rs 824-crore IPO. The multi-crore Craftsman Automation IPO has a fresh issue of equity shares totalling up to Rs 150 crore. There is also an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 45,21,450 shares by the promoter and current shareholders. Craftsman Automation IPO comes with a price band of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share.

On March 12, Craftsman Automation had raised Rs 247 crore and Laxmi Organics Industries had garnered Rs 180 crore from respective anchor investors.

Laxmi organics, Craftsman Automation Company Profiles

Laxmi Organic Industries LTD has a global footprint in form of Laxmi Organic Industries (Europe) B.V, Laxmi Petrochem (Middle East) FZE, and Laxmi Speciality Chemicals (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Coimbatore-headquartered Craftsman Automation has 12 plants including 10 satellite units across India. It has wholly-owned subsidiaries – Craftsman Europe B.V Netherlands and Craftsman Automation Singapore Pte Limited.