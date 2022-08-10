San Francisco: Months after laying off nearly 1,800 staff, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft has decided to sack around 200 employees — this time from one of its customer-focused R&D projects. The recent layoffs have also impacted contracted recruiters across several locations, a post on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn read.Also Read - E-Commerce Giants' Clash: Microsoft Onboards ONDC, Shopping App Next. Deets Inside

A Business Insider report first mentioned that the additional job cuts were concentrated in Microsoft's Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was put together in 2018 with the goal of "winning back consumers". "Around 200 employees on the Modern Life Experiences team have been told to find another position at the company within 60 days, or take severance," the report claimed.

Speaking to a leading tech portal, company spokesperson refused to provide details but didn't deny that the layoffs had occurred.

1,800 Employees Sacked

Last month, Microsoft became the first tech giant to lay off employees as part of a “realignment”. The layoffs at Microsoft affected nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions.

Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups. Other tech companies that have either laid off employees or slowed hiring in the current economic downturn include Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

Tech Majors Freeze Hiring

As fears of a recession gripped companies across the globe, some firms decided to limit their expenses by slowing down hiring.

Apple: Owing to tough global macroeconomic conditions, Apple is planning to slow down hiring for 2023. The hiring changes at Apple will not affect all the teams but some verticals will see decreased hiring activities next year, according to Bloomberg. The company is likely not to backfill some positions too, the report noted late on Monday. Apple is likely to release its much-anticipated augmented reality (AR)-mixed reality (MR) headset in January next year, as the buzz around metaverse gains steam.

Google: Google CEO Sundar Pichai had informed staff about a hiring slowdown this year. In an internal memo, Pichai wrote to employees, that the company will “need to be more entrepreneurial” and work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.”

Facebook: Meta (formerly Facebook) has warned employees of “serious times” and has issued a hiring freeze for certain roles. A report in Busines standard claimed that CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees that he’s anticipating one of the worst downturns in recent history. For the unversed, the company had more than 77,800 employees at the end of March.