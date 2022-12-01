After Sacking 10,000 Employees, THIS Company Announces to Hire New People. Deets Inside

Lay Off News India: After sacking nearly 10,000 employees, Amazon has decided to hire new people for its cloud unit--- profitable section which is also experiencing rapid growth.

Hiring Alert

New Delhi: Days after announcing to sack nearly 10,000 people, e-commerce giant Amazon has decided to hire more staff. The recruitment process will begin next year, said reports, adding that employees will be hired for the company’s Cloud unit which is experiencing rapid growth. The development suggested that the e-commerce giant is not completely freezing hiring.

“I anticipate that we actually will add some more headcount next year. Our business is still growing rapidly,” said Matt Garman, a senior vice president who oversees Amazon Web Services sales and marketing teams. Speaking to Bloomberg, he further asserted,”We have a pause, and I actually think our teams all are embracing it. We’ve grown so rapidly that a lot of times from an organizational point of view, it’s healthy to have a time of digestion.”

A few days back, it was reported that Amazon might shut down a portion of its operations in India. A person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that the exits will result in only a few hundred layoffs from a workforce of thousands, leaving Amazon dependent on its core offerings, such as online retail in the country.

Prior to that the company said that it is ending meal deliveries and a service that delivered packaged consumer goods in bulk to small businesses’ doorsteps. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy is reducing expenses and jobs around the world amid slowing growth in several areas of Amazon’s business.