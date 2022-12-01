Layoffs Continue: This US-Based Company SACKS 1,250 Employees. Check Full Details Here

DoorDash Inc- a US-based online food delivery platform has decided to cut about 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce.

Several tech firms are opting for mass layoffs owing to challenging macroeconomic conditions.

New Delhi: To cope with a business slowdown, DoorDash Inc- a US-based online food delivery platform has decided to cut about 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce. During a pandemic, the company added more employees in a bid to deliver orders to people stuck at home, but a sudden drop in demand has left the company grappling with ballooning costs.

In an internal memo to employees, Chief Executive Tony Xu said, “We were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth … That’s on me. As a result, operating expenses grew quickly.” “Given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses – if left unabated – would continue to outgrow our revenue.”

Earlier in the day, Swedish fashion giant H&M decided to sack 1,500 employees globally as part of cross-cutting measures. “The cost and efficiency programme that we have initiated involves reviewing our organisation and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this,” H&M CEO Helena Helmersson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.