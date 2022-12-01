Top Recommended Stories
Layoffs Continue: This US-Based Company SACKS 1,250 Employees. Check Full Details Here
DoorDash Inc- a US-based online food delivery platform has decided to cut about 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce.
New Delhi: To cope with a business slowdown, DoorDash Inc- a US-based online food delivery platform has decided to cut about 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce. During a pandemic, the company added more employees in a bid to deliver orders to people stuck at home, but a sudden drop in demand has left the company grappling with ballooning costs.
Also Read:
In an internal memo to employees, Chief Executive Tony Xu said, “We were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth … That’s on me. As a result, operating expenses grew quickly.” “Given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses – if left unabated – would continue to outgrow our revenue.”
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.