Home

Business

Layoff Continues: After Amazon And SalesForce, This Company SACKS Hundreds of Employees. Deets Inside

Layoff Continues: After Amazon And SalesForce, This Company SACKS Hundreds of Employees. Deets Inside

Layoff News: Reports claimed that the layoffs have been across Ola Cabs, the ride-hailing business, and Ola Electric, the electric vehicle manufacturing company.

Layoff Continues: This Company Plans to Give Pink Slip to Over 200 Employees

Layoff News India: As a part of restructuring exercise, cab aggregator Ola has sacked around 200 employees in a fresh round of layoffs. Reports claimed that the layoffs have been across Ola Cabs, the ride-hailing business, and Ola Electric, the electric vehicle manufacturing company. Moreover, the sacked employees were part of the company’s tech and product teams.

The layoffs started earlier this week, and the company has offered severance packages as per their respective notice periods. Speaking to a leading business portal, the company spokesperson confirmed the news of downsizing.

“We regularly conduct restructuring exercises to improve efficiencies, and there are roles which are now redundant. We will continue making new hires in engineering and design including senior talent in our key priority areas”, the spokesperson told BusinessToday.