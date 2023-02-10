Home

Business

Layoff Saga Continues: Yahoo to SACK 1,000 Employees Today, 600 Others in Next 6 Months. Deets Inside

Layoff Saga Continues: Yahoo to SACK 1,000 Employees Today, 600 Others in Next 6 Months. Deets Inside

Yahoo Layoff: 12 per cent of the workforce (around 1,000 employees) would be laid off on Friday. In the next six months, another 8 per cent (600 people) will be let go.

Layoff News: Joining the layoff bandwagon, internet giant Yahoo on Friday announced that it will sack 1,600 employees—20 per cent of its workforce. The company asserted that 12 per cent of the workforce (around 1,000 employees) would be laid off on Friday. In the next six months, another 8 per cent (600 people) will be let go. The move will impact half of the company’s ad tech business

The company will also shut down its native advertising platform called Gemini. It will leverage its newly-formed partnership with ad tech giant Taboola to sell native advertising.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, in an interaction with Axios, Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said that these changes will be “tremendously beneficial for the profitability of Yahoo overall”. The layoffs will help the company “to go on offense” and invest more in businesses that are profitable. Lanzone said the total number of layoffs would amount to more than 50 per cent of the ad tech unit’s current staff, and more than 20 per cent of Yahoo’s current staff.

“Yahoo will shut down a part of its advertising business called its SSP, or supply-side platform, which helps digital publishers sell automated ads against their content,” according to the report.

With this Yahoo joins a growing list of tech companies which have laid off thousands of employees amid global macroeconomic conditions. Earlier on Thursday, Disney announced to layoff 7,000 employees to cut costs. During the company’s earnings call for its December quarter, CEO Bob Iger said the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today”. “I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide and I am mindful of the personal impact of these changes,” said Iger.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.