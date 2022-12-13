More Layoffs At Google? CEO Sundar Pichai Gives BIG Update

Layoff News: Google has suspended hiring new employees and reportedly told some existing employees to "shape up or ship out" if expectations are not met.

Layoff News: Amid reports that Google is planning a mass layoff, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that it’s “tough to predict the future”. Pichai made the statement in a companywide meeting with staff. Moreover, Pichai asserted that he cannot make “forward-looking commitments” about the same (layoffs).

“What the company is trying hard to do “is to make important decisions, be disciplined, prioritise where we can, rationalise where we can, so that we are set up to better weather the storm, regardless of what’s ahead. I think that’s what we should focus on and try and do our best there,” Pichai added.

Pichai’s statement comes amid a report which claimed that Alphabet is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 “poor performing” employees, or 6 per cent of its workforce. According to a report in The Information, Google plans to ease out 10,000 employees through a new ranking and performance improvement plan.

Under the new system, managers have been asked to categorise 6 per cent of employees, or roughly 10,000 people, as low performers in terms of their impact for the business. Alphabet has a workforce of nearly 187,000 employees.

