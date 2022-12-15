Later, Ryan shot an e-mail the employees and said that the plan to cut jobs “in no way signals that we are scaling back our ambitions” but that “like any business, The Post cannot keep investing resources in initiatives that do not meet our customers’ needs.”
Earlier last week, the paper had ended the print edition of its Sunday magazine and sacked nearly 11 newsroom employees.
‘Layoffs Underway at CNN’
Earlier this month, CNN‘s top boss Chris Licht informed staff that layoffs are underway. “CNN would notify a limited number of people, largely some of its paid contributors today and the impacted employees tomorrow, the tweet informed”, a CNN reporter’s tweet quoted Licht as saying.