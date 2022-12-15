No END to Layoffs: This Media Company Announces Massive Job Cuts. Deets Here

Layoff News: After tech companies, recession fears are now showing their impact on the media and entertainment industry globally. The Washington Post- a leading American daily on Wednesday told its employees that the company would eliminate some positions in 2023. The announcement was made by its CEO Fred Ryan during a meeting with the employees.

“Some of these positions would be from the newsroom”, Ryan asserted, adding that steps were being taken to expand the company’s coverage areas.

NEW: @washingtonpost publisher Fred Ryan refuses to take staff questions after announcing Q1 layoffs in “Town Hall” @postguild pic.twitter.com/C4HOXb6y2C — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) December 14, 2022

Moreover, reports also claimed that the layoffs will be in a single-digit percentage, and it would not be affected in terms of overall headcount in the newsroom. At present, there are more than 2,500 employees in the company.

Later, Ryan shot an e-mail the employees and said that the plan to cut jobs “in no way signals that we are scaling back our ambitions” but that “like any business, The Post cannot keep investing resources in initiatives that do not meet our customers’ needs.” Earlier last week, the paper had ended the print edition of its Sunday magazine and sacked nearly 11 newsroom employees. ‘Layoffs Underway at CNN’ Earlier this month, CNN‘s top boss Chris Licht informed staff that layoffs are underway. “CNN would notify a limited number of people, largely some of its paid contributors today and the impacted employees tomorrow, the tweet informed”, a CNN reporter’s tweet quoted Licht as saying.

The last major cuts to occur at the CNN were in 2018 when less than 50 people lost their jobs as the company restructured its digital business.