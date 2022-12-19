‘Your Role is No Longer Required’: This Tech Company SACKS More Engineers. Deets Here

New Delhi: Despite the mass layoffs which created havoc across the tech industry, Elon Musk-owned Twitter has reportedly sacked more employees last week. Earlier on Friday, the micro-blogging site reportedly sacked engineers from its infrastructure division.

If reports are to be believed, engineers who lost their job received an email stating that their role is no longer required in the company. However, the total number of employees laid off is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that Twitter fired Nelson Abramson, Twitter’s head of infrastructure alongside other senior employees in the company. He also sacked Alan Rosa, global information technology head and vice president of information security.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

Earlier in the day, Musk started a Twitter poll asking netizens if he should step down as Twitter CEO. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk wrote in his tweet.

At the time of filing the storey, nearly 56 per cent voters voted yes and asked Musk to step down as the CEO.

Moreover, the Twitter chief also announced that he will be taking a vote for the majority of policy changes which are planned for Twitter. “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he shared on the micro-blogging site.