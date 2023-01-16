Home

‘Never Wanted to Start 2023 on This’: IITians, NIT Graduates Bear Brunt of Amazon Mass Layoffs

Amazon Mass Layoffs: Sacked employees are taking to LinkedIn to share personal accounts of the layoffs and request their networks to connect them with potential opportunities. One of the posts which drew people's attention was of Harsh---an IIT graduate who used to work in Amazon as a Software Engineer.

New Delhi: Year 2023 did not start on a good note for tehies as thousands of them lose their jobs after the tech and startup sector got hammered by economic meltdown.Top companies like Amazon, Salesforce, ByteDance and several others have announced to sack thousand of employees. The mass layoff have left professionals jostling for new opportunities. Sacked employees are taking to LinkedIn to share personal accounts of the layoffs and request their networks to connect them with potential opportunities. One of the posts which drew people’s attention was of Harsh—an IIT graduate who used to work in Amazon as a Software Engineer.

As per Harsh’s LinkedIn profile, he had joined Amazon in July 2022 and merely six months of joining the company, he was laid off. “Hi all, Never wanted to start my 2023 on this. But as a part of amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently. I graduated from IIT Mandi as BTech CSE major”, he wrote on LinkedIn. He asserted that he got to learn new skills and grow as a Software Enginee.

“Although my stay at Amazon was short, I am grateful for the opportunity I got to learn new skills and grow as a Software Engineer. In these 6 months, I worked on Java-based tech stack in fully AWS architecture while also getting hands on experience with ReactJS, AWS Lambda, EC2, VPC, API Gateway, workflow orchestrators and performance alarms, his post read.

Calling himself a quick learner, he said, “ I have also worked in other stacks like nodejs, .NET, django, flask, tensorflow and pytorch for my projects.”

“I am actively looking for a Job opportunity in full stack/ Backend/ Frontend Development. I’m ready to relocate and can join from February first week. If you come across an appropriate job opportunity, please let me know. Ready to have a chat if you have any advice as well,” he added.

Aman Agarwal, another IIT graduate from Hyderabad, was also hit due to the recent layoff in the company. Agarwal had joined Amazon in November 2021 and worked as a Sofware development engineer in Gurugaon.

On LinkedIn, he said that he is actively looking for new opportunities in Software Development/backend/fullstack/frontend and can also join immediately.

Similarly, NIT graduate Garima Singh used to work as a part of Last Mile Organization in Amazon from July 2022 – January 2023 as full-time SDE-1. Prior to that, she worked as an SDE intern from January 2022 – June 2022 in the same team.

She was laid off on 11 January. “I received my first-ever secret santa gift from Amazon on 11 Jan. Unfortunately, I am also impacted by the mass layoffs happening at Amazon currently for no fault of mine,” Garima, a graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Patna said.

“My short stint with Amazon has been a rollercoaster ride with great learnings and high set of contributions. For the last one year, I gained proficiency in AWS, React, Javascript, Java, Typescript and various concepts of system design. I consider myself a good problem-solver and a quick learner and would ramp up on a new tech stack pretty quickly,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that some of the impacted employees broke down and were left “crying in the office” when they heard they have been asked to go.

On Grapevine, a community app for Indian professionals, an Amazon India employee posted sad scenes at offices, including people crying after the announcement of layoffs. “About 75 per cent of my team is gone. Although I’m in the remaining 25 per cent, I don’t feel motivated to work anymore. They are firing people in cabins. People are crying in the office,” posted the employee.

Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed it is laying off around 18,000 employees and several teams will be impacted, especially Amazon Stores along with People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organisations. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that they were not done with the annual planning process as earlier mentioned, and “I expected there would be more role reductions in early 2023”.